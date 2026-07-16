Boy dies after being found in a vehicle in south Phoenix on Wednesday

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a boy died after being found in a car on Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 6:30 p.m. for a reported injured person.

When officers arrived, they found a boy in critical condition.

The boy had been found inside a vehicle by his parent.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It's not clear how old the boy was. His identity has not been released.

What caused the boy's death is not yet known, and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his cause of death.

Police are investigating what led up to the boy's death.