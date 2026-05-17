Investigation underway after infant found dead at Flagstaff hotel

FLAGSTAFF — An investigation is underway after an infant was found dead Sunday morning at a hotel in Flagstaff, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

Officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to a hotel for reports of a possible infant death.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased infant inside one of the hotel rooms.

2 other children were also inside the room, but neither child was hurt, and both are safe, investigators said.

Detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine what led up to the infant's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.