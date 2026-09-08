Hidden room, massive DMT bust: Peoria man faces felony charges after drug lab found in home

PEORIA, AZ — Jason Ginn, 49, was arrested Sept. 1 after members of the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at the home he was renting near 75th Avenue and Greenway Road in Peoria, according to court paperwork.

The task force is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative made up of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the DEA, the Arizona Attorney General's Office and officers from Tempe, Buckeye, Surprise, Casa Grande, the Department of Corrections and Homeland Security Investigations.

According to court records investigators found a hidden room built between the stairs and laundry room of the home. Inside, they found two 40 to 50-gallon drums and 9 Pyrex dishes containing what tested positive for DMT, or dimethyltryptamine, a dangerous psychedelic drug. Court records describe it as one of the largest busts of the psychedelic drug in Arizona.

Ginn is charged by the Arizona Attorney General's Office with 7 felony counts, including conspiracy, possession of a narcotic drug for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold, possession of a dangerous drug for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold, manufacturing a dangerous drug, possession of dangerous drug manufacturing equipment, possession of narcotic drug manufacturing equipment and forgery related to counterfeit U.S. currency.

According to court records, the investigation began in November 2025 after Peoria police received two 911 calls three days apart for two women overdosing at the home. During both incidents, a male resident shut the door on police and said he only needed the fire department.

In April 2026, a citizen called Peoria police to report that Ginn was selling fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine at the house. A confidential source later told investigators that Ginn was renting the home and selling approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine per day per court paperwork.

On Sept. 1, the Peoria Police Department SWAT team served the search warrant. After deploying chemical agents and breaching the front and east side of the home, the team detained Ginn. Peoria Fire, Tempe Police, Phoenix Police and the DEA also assisted in this invesitgation.

Clandestine lab investigators determined the DMT found on scene had been manufactured within the previous 24 hours. Manufacturing equipment was also allegedly found in Ginn's upstairs bedroom. Investigators also found a white powder substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

Court records also reference cocaine, methamphetamine and GHB — also known as the date rape drug — found inside the home. Approximately $7,000 in cash was also seized.

Ginn's prior convictions include assault, aggravated identity theft, fraud schemes, dangerous drug possession, criminal trespass and failure to appear.