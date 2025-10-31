Four arrested in group assault, including son of high-profile MCAO prosecutor

TEMPE, AZ — Four people have been arrested following a group assault outside an Arizona State University dorm, including the son of a high-profile death penalty prosecutor.

The assault happened on September 27 outside the dorm near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard.

According to court records, Justin Otis, 18, Donnell Young, 18, and Jayden Smith, 19, were all arrested along with another underage teen.

A fifth suspect has not yet been arrested, officials said.

Court documents state that an argument happened inside an ASU dorm, and a group was asked to leave.

Later, the victim reported that the same group approached and attacked him. The suspects are accused of holding down the victim while punching and "stomp kicking” him, records show.

Police stated the victim was left with a broken nose, cuts, and head injuries.

Court documents said there is surveillance footage and other video of the attack. ABC15 has obtained a clip that appears to be one of the videos cited by police.

The ASU Police Department said none of the people involved in the assault were students, adding the investigation is ongoing.

Officers went through social media as part of their investigation and identified Otis through his clothing, which included a shirt with the word "sex" on the back of it.

Police allege Young and Smith may be involved in other recent incidents reported on campus.

Otis is the son of MCAO prosecutor, former judge

Justin Otis is the son of Maricopa County Attorney's Office prosecutor Erin Otis.

Erin Otis prosecutes death penalty cases and was previously a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge, who left the bench while she was under judicial investigation.

Due to the conflict, an MCAO spokesperson told ABC15 that the office immediately referred the case to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office.

ABC15 has reported extensively on Erin Otis and how the legal system has worked to conceal information about her misconduct.

While under judicial investigation and presiding over criminal cases, Erin Otis secretly negotiated a job to return as a prosecutor with MCAO. Text messages show Erin directly had those job talks with County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

After ABC15’s investigation into Erin Otis’ conduct, she was admonished by the State Bar of Arizona.

MCAO said it does not know when Erin Otis first became aware of her son’s alleged involvement in the attack.

Preston's Law

Charges related to the ASU assault come the same week of the two-year anniversary of the attack that ultimately killed Preston Lord.

The East Valley teen was leaving a Queen Creek Halloween party when he was beaten. In the year following, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell pushed for new legislation targeting swarming attacks.

"Preston's Law" officially took effect in September 2025. With the Coconino County Attorney's Office taking over the prosecution of the case, ABC15 has reached out to them to ask if Preston's Law has been applied.

Charging documents filed by their office show it appears to be noted for at least the three adult suspects.

The next court date is listed for October 31, but preliminary conference dates are often vacated or moved.