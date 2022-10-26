State Bar disciplines MCAO death penalty prosecutor

PHOENIX — The State Bar of Arizona has disciplined a high-level prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office who’s been the focus of ABC15’s ongoing “(dis)Honorable" investigation.

Erin Otis, who was previously a county judge, received an admonishment from the State Bar on October 20, 2022, according to a spokesperson.

Specific details surrounding Otis’s admonishment – the lowest level of Bar discipline -- were not immediately available.

ABC15 has requested records and information related to the Bar’s action.

Earlier this year, ABC15 launched its “(dis)Honorable” series, which examined Otis’s “astonishing and horrific” conduct as a Maricopa County Superior Court judge and the secrecy surrounding the way Arizona investigates and disciplines judges.

While under investigation by the state judicial conduct commission, Otis left the bench and took a job in the capital case unit at MCAO.

ABC15 discovered multiple conflicts in murder prosecutions due to failures by Otis and MCAO officials to effectively screen and disclose conflicts before and after her hiring.

After Otis was hired in early 2020 as a prosecutor, the office assigned her to two capital cases in which she played the role as a judge.

The conflicts cost taxpayers more than $58,000 in outside legal fees after defense attorneys filed disqualification motions.

Internal emails show that County Attorney Rachel Mitchell was involved in recruiting Otis back to MCAO.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and Otis have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Contact ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.