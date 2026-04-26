Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsCrime

Actions

Five suspects are in custody after a police pursuit ended in a foot chase

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Police
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Five people are in custody following a police pursuit of a Jeep that traveled along Interstate 10.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident began just before 2 a.m. when Phoenix Police Department units started chasing the vehicle.

DPS troopers joined the pursuit to assist.

The Jeep continued on I-10 before exiting at Watson Road.

The Phoenix Firebird helicopter tracked the vehicle as it drove through various neighborhoods before stopping in a Buckeye neighborhood near Apache and Broadway roads.

DPS says all five occupants exited the Jeep and fled on foot.

Law enforcement officers apprehended all five individuals and took them into custody.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen