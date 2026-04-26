Five suspects are in custody after a police pursuit ended in a foot chase

PHOENIX — Five people are in custody following a police pursuit of a Jeep that traveled along Interstate 10.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident began just before 2 a.m. when Phoenix Police Department units started chasing the vehicle.

DPS troopers joined the pursuit to assist.

The Jeep continued on I-10 before exiting at Watson Road.

The Phoenix Firebird helicopter tracked the vehicle as it drove through various neighborhoods before stopping in a Buckeye neighborhood near Apache and Broadway roads.

DPS says all five occupants exited the Jeep and fled on foot.

Law enforcement officers apprehended all five individuals and took them into custody.