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Cockfighting event busted by MCSO Saturday south of Buckeye

The sheriff's office received a report of possible cockfighting around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near 170th Avenue and Hunt Highway
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MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A cockfighting event was busted in progress on Saturday in a rural part of Maricopa County.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it responded around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 170th Avenue and Hunt Highway, south of Buckeye, for a report of cockfighting.

When deputies arrived, they found a cockfighting event in progress at the location.

MCSO's Animal Crimes Unit detectives and their Tactical Operations Unit responded to clear the property and investigate.

It's not clear how many animals were involved or how many people were arrested at the event.

The incident remains under investigation.

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