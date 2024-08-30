Body camera footage, 911 transcript released in Rachel Hansen murder case

GILBERT, AZ — More than two years after 19-year-old Rachel Hansen's death, Gilbert Police have released body camera footage from the night she was shot in her apartment near San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road.

Around 20 video clips that are heavily redacted and also blurred show police rushing to the scene and trying to talk to the teen. The clips also show police securing the area and knocking on doors.

Officers were seen going inside one neighboring apartment and appeared to return during the day. Audio during most conversations and exchanges between officers and neighbors were redacted.

Also released Thursday is a transcript of the 911 call made by Rachel herself. It shows the teen told dispatchers, "Someone broke in and shot me."

She also told them the person left and they were not there at the apartment with her.

"Well, we only watched the first of 23 body cam clips," said Rachel's mom Kim Hansen. "One was enough."

Rachel’s parents spoke with ABC15 hours after the release, saying they had also just met with Gilbert Police.

"It doesn't show anything or give us any information," said Kim. "But it brought both of us to tears just knowing that Rachel had called 911, and then hearing the sirens was more than we could stand."

Family said they were hoping for more from the meeting and what was released. They told ABC15 they are still waiting to see the police report and wanted to hear the actual 911 call.

"We wanted to hear Rachel's voice," said Kim. "We wanted to hear what she said in her last words."

Back in May, Gilbert Police called the case “highly sensitive” and said they have to be cautious with information.

Just last week, ABC15 spoke with a private investigator who has taken on the case.

"On a case like this where it's essentially gone somewhat cold, it would be great to get the neighborhood and the community involved," said Private Investigator Justin Yentes.

Rachel’s parents are hopeful someone out there sees the body camera footage and comes forward with information.

"Somewhere someone somehow knows something," said Rachel's dad Todd Hansen.

"And if what they see jars a memory, triggers something, please call," said Kim. "Even if you don't think it's that important."

Her parents are asking businesses and people across the Valley to hang the Silent Witness flyer for Rachel's case. The reward is currently at $7,000.