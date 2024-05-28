Nearly two years later no arrests in Rachel Hansen case

GILBERT, AZ — Next month will mark two years since 19-year-old Rachel Hansen was shot inside her own Gilbert apartment. Her parents are still grieving her death and dealing with the mystery it has left behind.

Gilbert police have yet to make an arrest, and Rachel's parents told ABC15 they have been left with little answers.

"It's just as if it just happened as if it was yesterday," said Rachel's mom Kim Hansen.

She said the lack of closure makes it seem like June 4, 2022, wasn't almost two years ago.

"Maybe some closure with how or why she died might help us," said Rachel's dad Todd Hansen.

Back in 2022, Rachel was newly engaged and had just moved into a gated apartment complex not far from home.

Kim has told ABC15 that her fiancé had spent the day with her but left that night.

"A 19-year-old girl gets murdered in the town of Gilbert was unheard of," said Todd.

"In her own apartment, sleeping in her bed," said Kim.

Gilbert police said the teen was able to make a 911 call and told dispatch an "unknown person" shot her inside her apartment. Rachel was taken to the hospital but later died.

"Really it's kind of unbelievable because I feel like two years have gone by and we should have something, and we have nothing," said Kim.

In February, ABC15 highlighted a push for answers and the dog rescue Rachel's family now runs in her honor. As they help animals, her parents share Rachel’s story. But months have passed and Rachel's parents keep fighting for answers.

"We don’t know why or anything," said Kim.

ABC15 reached out to Gilbert Police and sent multiple questions about the investigation.

In a statement, police called this a “highly sensitive case”. Gilbert Police told ABC15 they have to be cautious with information and said investigators have followed up on every lead.

Police also said the case was of "utmost importance" for the Gilbert Police Department.

Something Rachel's family strongly disagrees with, they are pushing for better communication and attention to the case. Her parents are even calling on Gilbert police to hold a press conference next month.

"The person that did this is still out there, is still on the loose so to speak," said Kim.

The two told ABC15 they won’t give up on their push for answers or justice. Currently, they are considering trying to hire a private investigator, but that can be costly.

"Somebody absolutely knows something," said Kim.

Silent Witness is offering a $7,000 reward for information in the case.

Gilbert Police's Full Statement:

"As we approach the two-year mark since Rachel Hansen’s unfortunate homicide, this case continues to be of utmost priority for the Gilbert Police Department. We understand how difficult lengthy investigations can be on the families and friends of victims, as well as our community. We want to stress that this is a highly sensitive case, and we must be cautious that any information shared does not jeopardize our investigation or our steadfast endeavor to bring justice to Rachel and her loved ones. From the beginning, our investigators thoroughly canvassed the area in and around the complex for evidence and all tips and leads received over the last two years have been relentlessly pursued. In February of this year, we requested the public's assistance for a second time through our relationship with Silent Witness [silentwitness.org]. Information was disseminated through our Gilbert PD and the Silent Witness social media channels, requesting any information or tips be reported by calling 480-WITNESS. There is currently up to a $7,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Rachel’s case. Any assistance that we can get with sharing this information is appreciated, so we can hold responsible those who hurt our community."