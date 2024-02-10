Reward offered for information on 2022 Gilbert homicide case

GILBERT, AZ — Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of 19-year-old Rachel Hansen.

On June 4, 2022, Hansen called police just after 2 a.m. to report that an unknown person had shot her while she was sleeping.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

ABC15 spoke with family and friends after Hansen's death. Her mother said Hansen was newly engaged, started a horse business, and recently earned her real estate license.

She had just moved into a third-floor apartment near San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road and was killed on her second night there.

"I mean, from everything that we've learned, it was very, very sudden. The person came in the front door, her bedroom door was shut, and kicked it open and shot her, and took off. They didn't take anything," said Hansen's mother.

Police have not provided any information on a possible shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.