Woman shot inside her apartment by an 'unknown person'

GILBERT — The Gilbert Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman who was shot inside of her apartment by an unknown person early Saturday morning.

Police say Rachel Hansen called from the area of San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road around 2 a.m., saying she was shot.

Hansen was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound, according to police. She later died at the hospital.

GPD Investigation:



— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) June 5, 2022

Anyone with information can call the Gilbert Police Department at (480) 503-6500 or submit information through the department's Submit A Tip portal.