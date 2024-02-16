Arizona's Coldest Cases: Nearly two years later, Rachel Hansen's killer still at large

GILBERT, AZ — In this episode of Arizona's Coldest Cases, we look into the unsolved murder of 19-year-old Rachel Hansen. Gilbert police said the teen called 911 in the early morning hours of June 4, 2022, stating someone had entered her apartment while she was sleeping and shot her. She was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Since then, there have been no arrests in the case. Gilbert PD has now partnered with Silent Witness, hoping that sharing information about Rachel's case and offering a cash reward will lead to answers.

ABC15 has continued to follow up with Rachel's parents since the murder. Through their pain, they managed to create a dog rescue in their daughter's honor. It was an idea Rachel had wanted to bring to life with her mother Kim. Rachel's Rescue was created last summer and has gained more attention in recent months.

"In the way the rescue has grown and the things that have happened, the people that we've met, the puppies and litters that we've taken... we 100% feel Rachel's presence," said Rachel's mother.

Rachel's parents have already been able to find a home for more than 200 dogs and puppies. At the same time, they are able to share Rachel's story with every person they meet. The hope is that someone with information will come forward.

"First of all, they start by calling me Rachel and then I explain that I'm her mother and that the rescue is named after her. And so, it does always open the door for more conversation about what happened," said Rachel's mother.

Rachel's parents said their daughter had just moved into the apartment complex where she was murdered. She had only moved in a small number of belongings, including a mattress and box spring. On June 3, 2022, Rachel and her fiancé spent the day enjoying the complex amenities. Kim even spoke with her daughter that same night.

"I said I'll be home on Sunday and help you move in and get everything set up. And she said, 'I love you, mom.' Everything was good; there was nothing indicating anything was ever going to go wrong," said Rachel's mother.

Rachel's parents said her fiancé left the apartment around midnight as he had to go to work early the next day. According to Gilbert police, it was around 2:00 a.m. when they received the 911 call from Rachel.

Gilbert PD is asking for the community's help in finding the suspect. They ask that anyone with information related to the case call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. You can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.

"If you've heard something... please, please talk. Please talk. We miss her badly; the world misses her badly," said Todd Hansen, Rachel's father.

