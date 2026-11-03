AZDPS trooper arrested, accused of sexual misconduct towards a woman involved in a hit-and-run crash

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been arrested following allegations of sexual misconduct towards a woman who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday.

Authorities say the investigation began when the Cochise County Sheriff's Office was told of a welfare check for a distraught woman that was stranded in her car on the side of the road.

The woman reported inappropriate sexual misconduct involving an AZDPS trooper, 35-year-old Aiden Rosebeck, who responded to her original call.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, they say detectives contacted Rosebeck who "acknowledged having contact with the woman during the incident in question."

Detectives were able to uncover additional information and evidence that "established grounds for criminal enforcement action."

Rosebeck was arrested and booked in to the Cochise County Jail on charges of unlawful sexual conduct involving a police officer and remains in custody.

"Let me be absolutely clear," Sheriff Mark Dannels stated, "a badge is not a shield from accoutnability and the authority to enforce the law does not place anyone above it."