ADOT: Flooding forces highway closures in Arizona

PHOENIX — Flooding has closed down multiple highways in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

State Route 377 northbound north of Heber-Overgaard from mileposts 1-33 are now reopen.

These highways remain closed:



State Route 87 near Winslow (mileposts 344-346)

State Route 87 south of State Route 264 (mileposts 398-400)

State Route 89A between Sedona and Kachina Village (mileposts 375-397)

US 191 in Rock Point (mileposts 496-494)

State Route 288 between mileposts 271-302

Crews are also responding to rockfall incidents in northern Arizona.

"Motorists that choose to travel should never drive into flooded roads or washes. Hazards can be submerged in water and a few inches of running water can sweep away a car," ADOT said in a press release.

It is unknown when the highways will reopen.

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