Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
Traffic

ADOT: Flooding forces highway closures in Arizona

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted
and last updated
Add ABC15 as a Google Preferred Source

PHOENIX — Flooding has closed down multiple highways in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

State Route 377 northbound north of Heber-Overgaard from mileposts 1-33 are now reopen.

These highways remain closed:

  • State Route 87 near Winslow (mileposts 344-346)
  • State Route 87 south of State Route 264 (mileposts 398-400)
  • State Route 89A between Sedona and Kachina Village (mileposts 375-397)
  • US 191 in Rock Point (mileposts 496-494)
  • State Route 288 between mileposts 271-302

Crews are also responding to rockfall incidents in northern Arizona.

"Motorists that choose to travel should never drive into flooded roads or washes. Hazards can be submerged in water and a few inches of running water can sweep away a car," ADOT said in a press release.

It is unknown when the highways will reopen.

For more information, click here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo