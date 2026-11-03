Families return to ruined homes after Verde Valley floods

COTTONWOOD, AZ — Verde Valley families are working to return to their homes Monday, after devastating flooding swept through the region over Halloween weekend.

Crews have made more than 60 rescues across Yavapai County since flooding began Sunday, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, other government departments, and utility companies are checking flooded areas to decide where it’s safe for residents to return, the sheriff’s office said.

Sedona Fire told ABC15 the Verde Valley took the worst of the damage. The department said its crews made 27 swift-water rescues during the day, and 12 more that evening. As far as the department knows, everyone is accounted for.

In Sedona, crews were clearing roads after Oak Creek flooded into the streets.

Paul Wallace, pastor of Wayside Bible Chapel, was shoveling debris outside the church early Monday morning. He said city crews have messes everywhere, so he decided to help where he could.

Wallace lives in Oak Creek Canyon, where the bridge to his neighborhood was still underwater.

"I stayed overnight at my daughter's house and watched the [flood] levels and talked to my neighbors,” he said. “They were pretty freaked out because it was like a foot and a half short of our record in '93.”

In Cottonwood, Cassondra Olivarez and Derio Urueta watched the Verde River fill their property Sunday afternoon. By 1:30 p.m., water was breaching the wall around their home of about 10 years, despite sandbags and pumps. The family got out with their two daughters, their dogs, and 14 goats, but took little else.

When they came back Monday morning, the waterline was above their windows. The water pushed out doors and pushed in window glass, with a gas line ripped from the wall. The house is still partly full of water.

“Just a lot of emotion, processing and spurts of crying, and then realization, and then trying to hold it together for everybody and your kids. But the reality, I think when I saw everything, it was just like, ‘Whoa,’” Olivarez recounted.

The family is staying with their daughter while they wait for the water to go down so they can see what’s left.

“I think just kinda getting the essentials of what we need, getting mentally situated to prepare for the next couple weeks and months, and kinda seeing what’s gonna happen is kind of where my mind is,” Olivarez said.

Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency Monday for areas across Arizona hit by thunderstorms, high winds, and flash flooding. According to the announcement, the declaration releases $200,000 in emergency funding for local communities.

The Red Cross is asking drivers not to cross flooded roads, and has shelters available for those that need them. Anyone impacted by flooding can call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit an open shelter.