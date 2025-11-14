Allison Feldman murder trial begins with heartbreaking testimony 

PHOENIX — The father of Allison Feldman spoke with ABC15 as the path to justice hit a crucial milestone.

The trial for the man accused of killing his 31-year-old daughter in February 2015 started this week, over a decade after the murder.

This case marked a first in Arizona, police using familial DNA to point detectives to the alleged killer.

ABC15 has reported extensively on a years-long legal battle over the DNA sample used by Scottsdale police to make the match. Ultimately, the Arizona State Supreme Court ruled that evidence could be used in this trial.

OPENING STATEMENTS

"I've decided this is what I'm going to be doing," said Harley Feldman as he walked out of court Thursday.

After over a decade of waiting, Harley is now sitting front row at his daughter's murder trial. He told ABC15 it became very real after the jury was selected.

Allison was killed inside her Scottsdale home back in February 2015. Prosecutors said she was found beaten and strangled, with bleach poured at the crime scene.

The case went cold for years before familial DNA helped point police to Ian Mitcham.

"Allison was attacked both inside her home and in her backyard," said Maricopa County Attorney's Office prosecutor Erin Otis.

She told the jury during her opening statements that the "killer" left with some of Allison's jewelry, along with her wallet, phone, house key, and a large amount of cash.

Prosecutors are building their case with DNA evidence, bank records, witness testimony, and even details like Mitcham's car.

"The state, they charged the wrong guy," said defense attorney Jeffrey Kirchler.

He told the jury Mitcham is innocent, urging them to be patient and listen to all the evidence.

As ABC15 first reported, Mitcham's defense team is now working to point the finger at a former Valley pharmacist, they say lived near Allison.

FIRST WITNESSES TAKE THE STAND

The first witness called by prosecutors was Allison's boyfriend.

In court, prosecutors played his heartbreaking 9-1-1 call after finding the 31-year-old dead in her home.

"It was the most horrific smell of cleaning products I've ever smelled in my life," described Allison's boyfriend.

After his emotional testimony wrapped up on Thursday, two Scottsdale police officers also took the stand.

"I watched him relive all that, so it was hard for me to hear and to watch him experience it all again," said Harley.

But the father of two is dedicated to being there through it all, even with the trial expected to last months.

"Allison was the sweetest, most helpful person I knew, and I want people to remember her for that," said Harley.

He still helps with a grief group in Minnesota, where the family used to live. Harley will be returning there next week to be a part of a memorial ceremony that the group holds each November.

There's no court on Friday, so the trial will pick back up Monday morning.