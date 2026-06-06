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4 men hurt in overnight shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix

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PHOENIX — Four men were injured in an overnight shooting in west Phoenix, according to police.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on June 6, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When officers and Phoenix Fire personnel arrived, they say they found four men who had been shot. All four victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, and details about a possible suspect or suspects were not immediately available.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

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