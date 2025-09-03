16-year-old boy arrested after deadly shooting near 7th Street and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Phoenix last month.

Phoenix police said Wednesday that a juvenile was taken into custody after a shooting that took place near 7th Street and Buckeye Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2025.

Police say the victim of the shooting, 45-year-old Porfirio Medina, was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What led to the shooting was not immediately known, and the investigation is ongoing.