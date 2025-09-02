Two officers, suspect injured after shooting near 17th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Two officers have been injured after a shooting involving police in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near 17th Avenue and Buckeye Road when members of the Phoenix Police Department Special Assignment Unit (SAU) were serving a search warrant.

Officials say the SAU members knocked on an apartment door and were met with gunfire.

Three people were inside the apartment, and one of them was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two officers were injured during the incident and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Details on how they were injured have not been provided; however, sources tell ABC15 one of them was injured by shrapnel.

An investigation remains ongoing.