Central Arizona Project joins lawsuit against federal government over Colorado River cuts

PHOENIX — The Central Arizona Project (CAP) is joining a growing legal battle against the federal government over its controversial Colorado River water management plan.

On Tuesday, October 27, CAP announced it filed a motion in Nevada district court to intervene in ongoing litigation against the U.S. Department of the Interior over how Colorado River water is managed.

The move comes just over a week after the State of Arizona joined Nevada's lawsuit, challenging the federal government's August decision governing Colorado River operations.

“The actions by the federal government disregard the Colorado River Compact and other laws governing the Colorado River. Those of us who share this precious resource have no choice but to turn to the courts to correct those errors,” said CAP General Manager Brenda Burman.

The legal action follows a unanimous vote by the Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board of Directors in September which cleared the way for potential litigation against the federal government.

CAP operates the 336-mile canal system that delivers Colorado River water to central and southern Arizona, including the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas.