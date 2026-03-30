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Work begins on $7B Halo Vista as developers start construction on first retail tenant

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Work is officially underway on Halo Vista – a massive development surrounding TSMC’s campus that is poised to bring new retail, residents and a science and technology park to the area.

Halo Vista’s first user, a new Costco store, will help catalyze that growth, with developers now starting infrastructure work and Costco expected to open in the first half of next year.

When state leaders initially secured TSMC’s investment years ago, they committed to building a large-scale science and technology park around the tech company's operations, like what the chipmaker has established at its headquarters in Taiwan.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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