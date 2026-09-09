TSMC to use ASML’s next-gen machines for high-volume chip manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to use ASML’s next-generation advanced chipmaking machines in high-volume manufacturing starting in 2030 to meet AI-related industry demand.

TSMC on Tuesday announced its commitment to use Dutch semiconductor supplier ASML’s High NA extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, which can cost as much as $400 million each and are used to print intricate circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers.

As technology nodes advance, TSMC expects the use of High NA EUV machines to rise, driven primarily by “the increasingly complex transistor architectures required for AI applications,” according to the company.

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