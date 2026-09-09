Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
NewsBusiness

Actions

TSMC to use ASML’s next-gen machines for high-volume chip manufacturing

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
tsmc_exterior_pbj_photo.png
Posted
and last updated

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to use ASML’s next-generation advanced chipmaking machines in high-volume manufacturing starting in 2030 to meet AI-related industry demand.

TSMC on Tuesday announced its commitment to use Dutch semiconductor supplier ASML’s High NA extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, which can cost as much as $400 million each and are used to print intricate circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers.

As technology nodes advance, TSMC expects the use of High NA EUV machines to rise, driven primarily by “the increasingly complex transistor architectures required for AI applications,” according to the company.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo