Stabbing injures 2 in Mesa, man detained

MESA, AZ — A stabbing in Mesa has hospitalized two men Tuesday night, the Mesa Police Department says.

Police say at around 7: 30 p.m., they responded to the 600 block of South Crimson Road after a reported fight with several people.

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He is in critical but stable condition.

A second man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are actively investigating the scene.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident and is investigating to determine their involvement, according to Mesa Police.

There is no threat to the public, according to Mesa Police.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article with the latest information.