Japanese restaurant with live-fire grill set to open in North Scottsdale

The Clive Collective – the restaurant group behind acclaimed places including Cala and the Americano – are preparing to debut a new concept this month in north Scottsdale.

Kuza, the sixth concept from Clive, will open on Sept. 16 at 17767 N. Scottsdale Road, near its sister restaurants the Americano and Tell Your Friends.

Kuza is Clive’s take on Japanese and Asian cuisine, specifically with a robust raw bar and sushi program, as well as a robata grill – meats cooked over a live fire.

“We wanted to create something immersive and energetic, an experience built around the theater of live fire, exceptional ingredients and a dining room that evolves as the night goes on,” Mikis Troyan, co-founder and managing partner of Clive Collective, told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.