TSMC accelerates production timeline for new Arizona factory, reports say

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to install chipmaking equipment in its second Arizona plant next summer as it prepares for mass production at the fab a year earlier than projected, according to an Asian media report.

TSMC will begin installing equipment and tools in the third quarter of 2026, paving the way to begin 3-nanometer chip production by 2027, Nikkei Asia reported, citing several sources familiar with the matter.

TSMC is initially projected to begin production at its second Arizona fab by 2028. The company, however, continues to see strong AI-related demand from customers, prompting its decision to accelerate U.S. chip production and upgrades to its more advanced process technologies, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said during an Oct. 16 earnings call.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.