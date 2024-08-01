Sky Harbor sets record for its busiest year to date for passengers

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw passenger traffic increase again for another consecutive month, leading the Valley's main airport to its busiest fiscal year ever.

In June, Sky Harbor recorded 4.2 million total passengers going through its terminals, a 10.6% increase from June 2023, according to the latest data released by the Phoenix Aviation Department.

The growth in June, and over the past several months, led to Sky Harbor seeing the busiest fiscal year ever.

The airport's fiscal year 2024 ended on June 30 and Sky Harbor tracked 50.7 million passengers in that 12-month period, a 7.8% increase from the 47.03 million passengers during fiscal 2023.

