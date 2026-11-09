Phoenix Symphony resumes performances after fundraising effort lifts season suspension

The Phoenix Symphony⁠'s brief interlude has concluded, and the music will resume next week, according to a Nov. 6 announcement that caps off a topsy-turvy few weeks for the 80-year-old arts organization.

The Symphony announced it will resume performances Nov. 12 after a "concentrated fundraising effort secured commitments to lift the suspension of the 2026-27 season." The announcement follows recent discussions about a possible reprieve.

As part of its return, the New American Symphony Commission was created. The commission is an 11-member group bringing together independent civic and business leaders, musicians and Symphony representatives to reexamine the organization's financial and operating model, according to a statement from the Symphony.

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