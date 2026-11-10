City advances $1 billion sustainable Salt River campus project

A novel sustainable campus where trash turns into treasure next to the Salt River in south Phoenix is finally moving ahead. The project is expected to cost more than $1 billion.

Phoenix City Council⁠ approved an amended development agreement on its consent agenda at a Nov. 4 meeting for the proposed Resource Innovation Campus on roughly 30 city-owned acres along 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. That agreement was originally approved in late 2024.

Now, the team working on the project is moving on to the site plan approvals process, said Tom Roberts, managing partner at TWR Real Estate Partners, which is the lead developer for the project.

The project was conceived over a decade ago by Krause Interior Architecture, which won a global contest seeking ideas from cities across the globe for a resource innovation headquarters campus that would turn municipal waste into reusable resources such as aviation fuel.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.