Phoenix restricts data center growth at 2,300-acre development

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix tweaked some terms of an agreement with the developers of a massive mixed-use project underway surrounding TSMC’s campus.

The project, Halo Vista, spans 2,300 acres and is poised to include 30 million square feet of new commercial space at full buildout.

Phoenix City Council approved an amended development agreement at a May 6 meeting, which focuses on how the city will pay back the project’s developers – Mack Real Estate Group and McCourt Partners – for the extensive public infrastructure work required to set up the massive site.

Some of that work includes setting up water and wastewater lines, public streets, traffic signals, and enhanced landscaping and drainage.

Another change in the agreement covers limits on data centers.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.