New Jefferson House project anchors Peoria’s downtown redevelopment push

PEORIA, AZ — The city of Peoria is betting $15 million on a new downtown gathering place. The project at 83rd Avenue and Jefferson Street is called Jefferson House.

It will feature a restaurant and bar. The developer modeled it after the Churchill in downtown Phoenix.

The city hopes this public investment will spark more private development. Local business owners say they are ready for the growth after watching businesses leave for 30 years.

Jefferson House is expected to open this fall. In the city's 2024-2028 5-year strategic plan, the city hopes new developments will generate $450 million in sales revenue.

Learn more about Jefferson House and Peoria's plans for its downtown in the video player above.