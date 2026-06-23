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WATCH: Tempe community holds celebration for student detained by ICE

Dilan Paredes missed his 8th grade promotion ceremony at Shamley Elementary School after he and his mother were detained by ICE and taken to the Dilley Detention Center in South Texas. Weeks later, the Tempe community made sure he got his moment.
Tempe community holds celebration for student detained by ICE
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TEMPE, AZ — Dilan Paredes missed his 8th grade promotion ceremony at Shamley Elementary School after he and his mother were detained by ICE and taken to the Dilley Detention Center in South Texas.

Weeks later, the Tempe community made sure he got his moment.

Congressman Greg Stanton and other community leaders came together to hold a celebration for Dilan, complete with pizza, balloons and Coca-Cola.

At the event, Dilan received his sash and certificate promoting him from the 8th grade, with his mother, Margoth, watching proudly.

Watch the full story in the video player above.

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