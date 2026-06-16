Phoenix ranks No. 1 in the nation for weekend trips in 2026

PHOENIX — Phoenix gets top marks nationwide for its micro-vacation amenities ranging from affordable lodging to pleasant weather.

There were 49,050 Google searches (based on the average number of searches per month) for "Phoenix weekend trip," highlighting the city’s appeal as a hot spot for a quick weekend getaway for workers due to factors such as hotel cost, number of attractions, weather reliability, local accessibility and ‘weekend trip’ search volume.

That helped Phoenix rank No. 1 in a survey by Blink, a mobile-first employee experience platform that identified the 2026 best U.S. cities preferred by workers who want to go on a micro-vacation.

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