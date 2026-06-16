New pedestrian safety zones, e-bike restrictions coming to Scottsdale parks

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale is rolling out new e-bike restrictions at three of its parks following a year of resident concerns about near-misses in crowded areas.

Signs will soon be posted at Chaparral Park, Mountain View Park, and Scottsdale Ranch Park prohibiting e-bike riding in certain areas. Dedicated e-bike parking spots will also be placed near those no-ride zones.

The move comes after the city already passed an ordinance banning anyone under the age of 16 from riding Class 3 e-bikes and similar high-speed devices.

Similar rules have been passed in other cities, including Phoenix, Chandler, and Gilbert.

See more of our coverage on e-bikes.