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New pedestrian safety zones, e-bike restrictions coming to Scottsdale parks

Scottsdale officials are going to be implementing e-bike safety zones, parking spots and more, in an effort to keep pedestrians and riders safe.
Scottsdale implementing new e-bike safety zones
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SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale is rolling out new e-bike restrictions at three of its parks following a year of resident concerns about near-misses in crowded areas.

Signs will soon be posted at Chaparral Park, Mountain View Park, and Scottsdale Ranch Park prohibiting e-bike riding in certain areas. Dedicated e-bike parking spots will also be placed near those no-ride zones.

The move comes after the city already passed an ordinance banning anyone under the age of 16 from riding Class 3 e-bikes and similar high-speed devices.

Similar rules have been passed in other cities, including Phoenix, Chandler, and Gilbert.

See more of our coverage on e-bikes.

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