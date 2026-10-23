Phoenix developer Pederson Group plans 34-acre mixed-use project with unnamed grocery anchor

Phoenix-based Pederson Group has plans for a new mixed-use project at a prime 34-acre site within Avondale’s evolving commercial core.

The developer is working through the city’s approval process to build a shopping center with a 99,000-square-foot unnamed grocery anchor and a 118,000 square-foot industrial building.

The project site – at the northwest corner of Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street – is the latest puzzle piece in Avondale’s overall BLVD project, which spans 356 acres.

The BLVD stretches south of Interstate 10 along Avondale Boulevard and is envisioned as a commercial core with a diverse mix of retail, hospitality, residential and employment components.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.