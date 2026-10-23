Apartments and retail proposed for one of the last parcels at Chandler mixed-use project

Apartments and retail buildings are proposed for one of the last remaining vacant parcels of land on a 180-acre mixed-use development in Chandler's Price Corridor.

The Station at Park Place is a step closer to becoming a reality after the Chandler Planning & Zoning Commission at an Oct. 21 meeting recommended approval to rezone the 18-acre property to allow for multifamily housing. Now it will be reviewed by City Council.

Douglas Allred Company is the developer behind the broader development called Allred Park Place that's been underway for the past 20 years, since the first 72-acre parcel of land was acquired in 2007. It's also where the two apartment complexes and the four commercial buildings may be developed. Atlanta-based Wood Partners is partnering with Douglas Allred Company to develop the apartments.

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