Over 200 jobs at risk at Phoenix liquor distributor amid sale to nation's largest beer distributor

Over 200 jobs are at risk at Republic National Distributing Company’s Phoenix facility, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state’s Department of Economic Security on April 23.

RNDC is a wholesale wine and spirits distributor that connects alcohol producers with the bars, restaurants and retailers that sell their products. It has reported plans to lay off 211 workers in the Valley, according to its WARN filing.

The potential layoffs come roughly a month after the company announced an agreement with Reyes Beverage Group to sell its operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to a March 20 announcement.

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