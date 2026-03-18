New vision for Camelback Colonnade: Developers plan new project at historic retail hub

PHOENIX — The owners of a prominent central Phoenix shopping center have an ambitious vision to add apartments to the property.

Federal Realty Investment Trust and RED Development are working through plans to build a 255-unit, six-story apartment complex within the Camelback Colonnade shopping center, according to documents filed with the city of Phoenix.

They’re targeting a 2.5-acre portion on the southwest side of the shopping center, which is located at Highland Avenue and State Route 51, and currently includes parking space and a Phoenix Public Library branch location.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.