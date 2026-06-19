Construction begins on major SR 347 expansion project connecting Maricopa to I-10

MARICOPA, AZ — After years of traffic backups, safety concerns and calls for improvements from residents, construction is set to begin on a major expansion of State Route 347 between Maricopa and Interstate 10.

The project, scheduled to begin June 29, will widen portions of the highway to three lanes in each direction and add grade-separated overpasses at some of the corridor's busiest intersections.

State transportation officials say the improvements are designed to reduce congestion and improve safety along one of Arizona's busiest commuter routes, which has been known for fatal crashes.

Tens of thousands of vehicles travel the 15-mile corridor between Maricopa and I-10 every day.

"Whenever I drive the 347, I think about my safety first," said Maricopa resident Ron Angerame.

Angerame has been one of several residents advocating for improvements to the highway for years. He helped organize community outreach efforts aimed at pushing state leaders to fund the project.

"We created a website which allowed people to share their story," Angerame said. "We probably sent out about 130,000 emails to legislators and the ADOT board."

The project received funding approval through ADOT's five-year transportation plan last year. Maricopa Mayor Nancy Smith said the expansion could have a significant impact on residents who rely on SR 347 for their daily commute.

ADOT estimates travel times could decrease by approximately 10 minutes each way once the project is complete.

"That's a huge impact of getting our parents home," Smith said. "Seventy-six percent of the people that live in Maricopa use 347 to get to work."

Drivers should expect changes before construction officially begins. Starting next week, the speed limit along portions of SR 347 will be reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. Within active construction zones, speeds will be reduced to 45 mph.

ADOT says two lanes in each direction will remain open during peak travel periods, and no full highway closures are currently planned as part of the project.

"Drive safe, be patient, and let's get this project done," Smith said.

Construction is expected to continue through 2029. Anyone can get updates on the project from the ADOT newsletter.

While drivers will have to navigate work zones and reduced speeds over the next several years, many residents say the long-awaited improvements will be worth the wait.

"You'll have a wonderful experience going all the way from Maricopa to I-10," Angerame said.