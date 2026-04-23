Mesa approves two-building lodging campus near Cubs spring training facility

A two-building lodging campus near the Chicago Cubs' spring training facility in the East Valley is set to move forward.

Mesa City Council unanimously voted 7-0 during an April 20 meeting to approve the rezoning, site plan and general plan amendment for The Den on Rio Salado, making way for housing for Major League Baseball players and a select-service hotel.

“This is the last portion of vacant parcel on the Rio Salado, and then you go into Tempe to the west. So again, I support this.” Mayor Mark Freeman said during the meeting.

Councilmember Dorean Taylor said the residence and hotel will be a resource for baseball players to use all year long.

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