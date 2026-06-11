Megachurch wins auction for 19-acre parcel near Topgolf Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — A megachurch with thousands of attendees in the Valley is closer to owning 19 acres of land near Topgolf Gilbert — where it plans to build a new church.

Gilbert Town Council on June 9 unanimously passed a motion to accept Christ's Church of the Valley's $9 million bid for a vacant parcel of land at the northeast corner of Ray Road and Santan Village Parkway — property that has been owned by the town of Gilbert for decades.

Council also approved a purchase contract with its holding company, WTS Legacy Fund, which won a June 1 auction that attracted four bidders.

Council put out an invitation for bids to auction the land following an April 7 meeting.

CCV has plans to turn the land into another campus.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.