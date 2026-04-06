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Manufacturer plans to shut down Phoenix production, lay off 89 workers

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PHOENIX — A company that makes memory foam mattresses and pillows is set to lay off dozens of Phoenix employees and relocate its production activity to Tennessee.

Sinomax East Inc., a subsidiary of Sinomax USA Inc., has notified the state of Arizona that it is “permanently discontinuing manufacturing operations” at its facility located at 605 N. 75th Ave. in Phoenix. The decision is set to take effect “on or about April 27,” according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN letter, filed with the state on March 25.

The decision “will result in the layoff of 70 to 90 production-related employees while a handful of distribution-related employees will be retained,” the company noted in the WARN letter.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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