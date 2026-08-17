Long-time franchisee consolidates Arizona Johnny Rockets portfolio as he eyes new expansion

All seven Arizona locations of Johnny Rockets, the nostalgia-tinged burger chain, are now under the same ownership, and the long-time franchisee is looking to grow the brand.

Richard “Rip” Riva, who has been a Johnny Rockets franchisee for more than 20 years, recently became the owner of the location at the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel restaurant in Camp Verde.

Last year, Riva took over the Tempe location at the Arizona Mills mall. He also just opened a brand-new store in Chandler at the Chandler Fashion Center this month.

Riva is one of the longest-tenured Johnny Rockets owner/operators in the chain’s history and currently. He entered the Johnny Rockets franchise after years of owning dozens of Arby’s restaurants in the Pacific Northwest.

Even after a long career, Riva wants to continue growing the Johnny Rockets brand.

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