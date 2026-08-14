Leslie’s explores 'strategic alternatives' as stock price plunges below $1

Executives from Leslie’s Inc., the publicly traded Phoenix-based national pool retailer and supplier, said they are looking for ways to settle their debts, including selling all or part of the company.

The financially struggling company, which Bloomberg reported earlier this summer was looking at filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, released disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results on Aug. 12, leading its stock to drop off more than 40% on Thursday.

For the quarter, which ran from April through July, Leslie’s revenue was $458.5 million, which was 8.4% less than it was the same quarter a year ago. The company reported that its comparable sales decreased 6.2%.

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