Arizona draws boomers and Gen X but fails to crack top 10 for millennials, Gen Z

Arizona is one of the hottest destinations for migrating Americans — especially those of older generations.

That’s what the latest Midyear Migration Trends report from Phoenix-based moving and storage company U-Haul has discovered from its rental data.

Boomers — those born between 1946 and 1964 — have made the Grand Canyon State a choice moving destination in the past year. Arizona ranked No. 4 among U-Haul’s top net-gain states for that generational cohort between July 2025 and June 2026. Generation X is another cohort that likes Arizona. That group — made up of those born between 1965 and 1980 — made Arizona their No. 9 state for net gain in the past year.

While the older generations have been keen on Arizona as a destination, it didn’t even register in the top 10 for either millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996 — or Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.