Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Women's college basketball doubleheader coming to Mortgage Matchup Center in December

Juju Watkins and USC will take on Miami as UCLA faces Duke
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
WB Showcase Announcement (1).png
Posted
and last updated

Phoenix's Mortgage Matchup Center is hosting a women’s college basketball doubleheader in December as part of a partnership between Position Sports and E.W. Scripps Company.

Two matchups - UCLA and Duke, and USC (Juju Watkins) and Miami - will also be televised on ION, allowing millions of households around the country.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, December 16.

"Partnering with Scripps Sports allows us to put four of the nation's top programs on a national stage for Valley fans,” said Melissa Meacham-Grossman, President of Position Sports, in a media release. “This doubleheader builds on Mortgage Matchup Center's momentum as a destination for premier women's college basketball, following the venue's recent hosting of the NCAA Women's Final Four."

Tickets for the event go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday, August 20 at 10 a.m. local time. One ticket purchase provides admission to both games.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo