Women's college basketball doubleheader coming to Mortgage Matchup Center in December

Phoenix's Mortgage Matchup Center is hosting a women’s college basketball doubleheader in December as part of a partnership between Position Sports and E.W. Scripps Company.

Two matchups - UCLA and Duke, and USC (Juju Watkins) and Miami - will also be televised on ION, allowing millions of households around the country.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, December 16.

"Partnering with Scripps Sports allows us to put four of the nation's top programs on a national stage for Valley fans,” said Melissa Meacham-Grossman, President of Position Sports, in a media release. “This doubleheader builds on Mortgage Matchup Center's momentum as a destination for premier women's college basketball, following the venue's recent hosting of the NCAA Women's Final Four."

Tickets for the event go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday, August 20 at 10 a.m. local time. One ticket purchase provides admission to both games.