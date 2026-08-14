Two American Airlines flights involved in incident at Sky Harbor overnight

PHOENIX — An incident involving two American Airlines flights is under investigation at Sky Harbor International Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident happened around midnight on Friday.

American Airlines Flight 2482 was reportedly descending for Sky Harbor when another American Airlines flight was departing using the same flight number.

"Air traffic control recognized the identical call signs and made sure the aircraft maintained the required separation," according to a statement from the FAA.

Fortunately, both flights were able to continue "without incident."

Below is a transcript of part of the air traffic control audio from archives posted on LiveATC:



Speaker 1: "That's the first time I've - I've been working air traffic for 25 years. I've never seen two aircraft pretty much merge with the same call sign. That's pretty incredible."

Speaker 2: "Yeah, no problem. That was. I'm glad it all worked out there. It could have...could have been...it could have been disastrous, but I'm glad it all worked out."

No other details about the incident have been confirmed by officials.