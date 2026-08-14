Weekend traffic advisory: Loop 101, Loop 202, SR 51, Loop 303 closures

Heads up, drivers! Arizona Department of Transportation crews will be on the roads this weekend with several restrictions and closures in place.
According to the ADOT website, here's what drivers should know and how to plan ahead:
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 75th and 51st avenues in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Bell Road and Union Hills Drive closed. Eastbound Loop 101 “Texas U-Turn” on-ramp near Union Hills Drive closed.
- Detours: Consider using eastbound Bell Road or Union Hills Drive to travel beyond the closure.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Williams Field and Gilbert roads in the Southeast Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Higley Road closed.
- Detours: Consider using southbound Higley Road to westbound Germann Road or using westbound Williams Field Road to travel beyond the closure. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is an alternate freeway route.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Loop 101 and McKellips Road in the Tempe/Mesa area from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 15) for pavement maintenance.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Eastbound Loop 202 traffic can exit to the north- and southbound Loop 101 ramps but expect delays. Please Note: Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound Loop 202 closed this weekend (see next item below).
- All Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe/Mesa area closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at McKellips Road closed.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the ramp closures and using alternate routes to make a freeway connection.
- Southbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes between Bethany Home and Indian School roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 off-ramps at Colter Street/Camelback Road and Indian School Road and the southbound on-ramp at Highland Avenue closed at times during the weekend. Allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Reminder: Northbound SR 51 is currently narrowed to two left lanes around-the-clock near Camelback Road for pavement replacement work. Consider using northbound I-17.
- Eastbound Loop 303 closed between 43rd Avenue and I-17 in North Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for construction.
- Detour: Drivers can use northbound 43rd Avenue to eastbound Dove Valley Road to reach I-17 as well as North Valley Parkway.
- State Route 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions intermittently in areas between Riggs Road and Casa Blanca Road (north of City of Maricopa) from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for construction. Left-turn restrictions also scheduled at times at Mammoth Way (Cement Plant Road).
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