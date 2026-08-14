Young child found dead in creek after wandering away from Prescott home

PRESCOTT, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say a child who was reported missing from a home in Prescott Thursday was later found dead in a nearby creek.

Officials were first called to the home near Highway 89 and Granite Dells just before 6 p.m. for reports of a "young child" who wandered away from the home. The child was believed to have wandered toward a creek nearby.

Rescuers immediately began searching for the child, who was found about an hour later in the water. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We extend our absolute deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of this young child as they navigate this unimaginable loss," YCSO said in a statement on social media.

Prescott Police Department, the Prescott Fire Department, and community volunteers assisted in the search efforts, YCSO says.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.