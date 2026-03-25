Hillstone moves to demolish former Donovan's steakhouse

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix has issued a demolition permit for the former Donovan’s Steak & Chop House.

The permit, which was issued March 11, allows for the full demotion of the former steakhouse at 3103 E. Camelback Road. The permit expires on May 10. The permit lists Breinholt Contracting Co. Inc. as the contractor on the project.

Donovan’s closed its doors in the summer of 2018 and has sat vacant ever since.

The property was acquired by Hillstone Restaurant Group Inc. in 2019 for $8.1 million, according to Maricopa County records. Hillstone has two restaurants in the Phoenix area – Hillstone, which is located just blocks away from the Donovan’s site, as well as Houston’s in Scottsdale.

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