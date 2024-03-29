Watch Now
Frontier, Breeze add new flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

The flights will be to Los Cabos in Mexico and Norfolk, Virginia
Frontier Airlines
Posted at 8:44 AM, Mar 29, 2024
PHOENIX — Two low-cost carriers have announced new flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Starting on May 16, Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) will start flying from Sky Harbor to Los Cabos, Mexico, twice a week. This will be the first international flight Frontier will operate out of Sky Harbor.

Breeze Airways, a relatively new low-cost airline, also announced this week it will start nonstop service between Sky Harbor and Norfolk, Virginia. That flight is scheduled to start on Oct. 3 and will operate seasonally. Breeze will fly from Phoenix to Norfolk twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

More new flights out of Sky Harbor
