Frontier, Breeze add new flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

PHOENIX — Two low-cost carriers have announced new flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Starting on May 16, Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) will start flying from Sky Harbor to Los Cabos, Mexico, twice a week. This will be the first international flight Frontier will operate out of Sky Harbor.

Breeze Airways, a relatively new low-cost airline, also announced this week it will start nonstop service between Sky Harbor and Norfolk, Virginia. That flight is scheduled to start on Oct. 3 and will operate seasonally. Breeze will fly from Phoenix to Norfolk twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.